

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A woman crossing the street with a walker is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end.

The collision took place in the area of Broadview and Mortimer avenues around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police initially said the woman, believed to be in her 60s, was in a wheelchair at the time of the crash but later confirmed she was using a walker at the time.

Following the crash, Toronto Paramedics said the woman was transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.

Roads are closed in the area to accommodate a police investigation.