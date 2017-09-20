Woman crossing street with walker struck by vehicle in east end
Toronto police are investigating after a woman in her 60s was struck while using a walker to cross the street in the city's east end.
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 20, 2017 8:16PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 20, 2017 8:54PM EDT
A woman crossing the street with a walker is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end.
The collision took place in the area of Broadview and Mortimer avenues around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police initially said the woman, believed to be in her 60s, was in a wheelchair at the time of the crash but later confirmed she was using a walker at the time.
Following the crash, Toronto Paramedics said the woman was transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
The vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.
Roads are closed in the area to accommodate a police investigation.