

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A woman and her daughter are both in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday night.

The collision took place at around 9 p.m. in the area of Warden Avenue and Continental Place.

Toronto Paramedics said the woman is believed to be in her 30s but the age of her child is not yet known.

The cause of the crash is undetermined but police said the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Roads closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.