

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A woman is dead after a collision involving a motorcycle and a car, police confirm.

The accident happened on Bayview Avenue near the Don Valley Brick Works at around 8:15 p.m.

The woman was rushed to a trauma centre without vital signs and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say that they have not yet determined whether the woman was operating the motorcycle or was a passenger.

One other person was assesed by paramedics on scene.

The southbound lanes of Bayview Avenue are closed at Pottery Road and the northbound lanes are closed at the ramp to the Don Valley Parkway.