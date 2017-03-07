Woman dead after Bloor West collision
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 7:04PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 7, 2017 7:12PM EST
A woman has died of her injuries in hospital after a multi-vehicle collision near Bloor West Village.
The woman was trapped following a head-on collision at Bloor Street West and Ellis Park Road at around 4 p.m., Toronto police said.
Crews managed to free the woman and rush her to hospital. However she was declared dead a short time later.
No other injuries were reported in the crash.
Local roads are expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate the deadly collision.