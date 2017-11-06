

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A woman is dead after a shooting took place outside of a Hamilton apartment on Monday night.

The incident took place on Lang Street in the area of Red Hill Valley Parkway and Queenston Road at around 6 p.m.

Following the shooting, Hamilton police said the female victim was transported to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Reports from the scene said a woman believed to be in her 30s was shot multiple times, but officials have yet to confirm this information.

Officers said the shooter and the victim were believed to be known to each other, but did not specify how.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.