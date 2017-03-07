

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman has died of her injuries in hospital after a multi-vehicle collision near Bloor West Village.

According to Toronto police, the woman’s vehicle was struck at Bloor Street West and Ellis Park Road after a vehicle going the wrong way collided with another vehicle at around 4 p.m.,.

“We had a vehicle that was travelling westbound on Bloor Street,” Sgt. Duncan Miller told CP24 at the scene. “It was travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes. At one point it collided with an eastbound vehicle and pushed that eastbound vehicle into another eastbound vehicle. As a result of that collision the passenger inside the Nissan was pronounced.”

The woman was trapped following the crash. Crews managed to free her and rush her to hospital. However she was declared dead a short time later.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Local roads were closed for several hours because of the fatal collision, but have since reopened.

There is no word so far on possible charges.