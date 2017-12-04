

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 59-year-old woman is dead and two other people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision at an intersection in Welland.

A westbound vehicle on Canal Bank Street collided with another vehicle that was travelling north on Highway 58a shortly before 2 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

The driver from the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead. Two people from the other vehicle were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Images from the scene showed a white pickup truck resting on its roof and an SUV with its front end in a ditch on the side of the road.

Schmidt said the intersection is expected to remain closed for several hours as police investigate.