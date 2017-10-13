Woman dies in Mississauga house fire
Sandie Benitah, CP24.com
Published Friday, October 13, 2017 10:05PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 13, 2017 10:45PM EDT
A woman in her 70s is dead after being pulled from a house fire in Mississsauga.
Fire crews were called to a two-storey single family home on Galloway Crescent, near Mavis and Rathburn roads, at around 8:11 p.m.
Once on scene, they discovered the senior citizen.
She was rushed to hospital but was pronounced deceased a short time afterwards.
Investigators remain on scene as they try and determine what led to the fatal blaze.