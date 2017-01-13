

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 77-year-old woman has died of her injuries in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s Dorset Park area several days ago.

The woman was attempting to cross Ellesmere Road, on the west side of Mondeo Drive, at around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 8.

As she did so, she was struck by a 28-year-old man who was driving a 2011 Hyundai Elantra westbound on Ellesmere Road.

She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died a few days later.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 416-808-1900.