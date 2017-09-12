

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a woman is facing an impaired driving charge after a collision involving an SUV and a garbage truck this morning.

It happened near Lake Shore Boulevard and Bay Street at around 3 a.m.

Police say the impact of the collision caused the garbage truck to roll over on its side.

The driver of the garbage truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

According to investigators, a woman in her 30s will be charged with impaired driving in connection with the crash.

A section of Lake Shore Boulevard is closed following the collision.