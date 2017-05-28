

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A woman is dead after she fell off a cliff at Rattlesnake Point in Milton on Sunday night, Halton Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the park off Appleby Line at 9:22 p.m. Sunday for a report of a woman who fell off of a trail in the conservation area.

Reports from the scene indicate the woman was with a group of friends at the time she fell.

Firefighters, police and paramedics attended the scene but were unable to save the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police investigation into the circumstances that led to the woman’s fall is underway.