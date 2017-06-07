

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A woman was struck and killed by a GO train near Kipling Station on Wednesday evening.

Police said the collision occurred at around 7 p.m. just as the train was approaching the station.

A passenger on board the train at the time told CTV News Toronto that the emergency brake was employed seconds away from Kipling Station.

“They announced to us that they were investigating why the emergency brake was pulled and shortly thereafter was when they advised us that there was a trespasser on the tracks,” Rebecca Rupprecht said.

“Shortly after that, they advised us that there had been a fatality, that they had called the police and fire crews and ambulance and the coroner was on their way.”

Investigators said the incident is being treated as a misadventure as the woman was believed to be taking a shortcut by crossing over the train tracks.

The train involved, which was the second last of the night travelling to Milton, was suspended after the collision. As well, the last train on the line was cancelled for the evening.

Regular service on the Milton line is expected to resume on Thursday.