

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A female pedestrian has been fatally struck by a transport truck in Mississauga.

Const. Josh Colley says the woman was crossing the street at Meyerside and Ordan drives at around 1:15 p.m. when she was hit.

It is not immediately clear whether the woman was in a crosswalk.

“She was crossing through the intersection but right now it is extremely early and our investigators will be looking at all surveillance and speaking to witnesses to determine the events leading up to her being struck,” Colley told CP24.

Meyerside Drive is currently closed between Dixie and Tomken roads as police investigate.