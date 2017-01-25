

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A woman found dead inside an Oshawa home earlier this week died from multiple stab wounds, police say.

Cotie Weekley, 31, was found inside a residence on Simcoe Street North near Coates Road at around 11:40 a.m. on Monday. A 31-year-old man was also found in the home with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that their investigation has since determined that the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.

The man is now listed in stable condition in hospital, police say.

Police have previously said that the man and woman knew each other and that there is no threat to public safety.

Charges have not yet been laid in connection with the woman’s death, though police confirmed on Tuesday that they are treating it as a homicide.