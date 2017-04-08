Woman found dead in Pickering is a homicide victim: police
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, April 8, 2017 7:55AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 8, 2017 9:09AM EDT
Police say they are investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman in Pickering on Friday night as a domestic homicide.
The woman was found dead in a residence on Winville Road near Brock and Taunton roads at around 9:45 p.m.
Police say the woman had obvious signs of trauma, though a cause of death has not been released.
Police say that they are looking for the male partner of the victim in connection with their investigation.
According to one neighbor, a family of four lived in the house.
The neighbor said the homicide has shocked the residents of what is otherwise a “quiet” and family-oriented community.
“Usually this neighbourhood is very quiet. Things like this never happen in our neighbourhood,” he said.
Police are urging any witnesses to come forward.