

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say they are investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman in Pickering on Friday night as a domestic homicide.

The woman was found dead in a residence on Winville Road near Brock and Taunton roads at around 9:45 p.m.

Police say the woman had obvious signs of trauma, though a cause of death has not been released.

Police say that they are looking for the male partner of the victim in connection with their investigation.

According to one neighbor, a family of four lived in the house.

The neighbor said the homicide has shocked the residents of what is otherwise a “quiet” and family-oriented community.

“Usually this neighbourhood is very quiet. Things like this never happen in our neighbourhood,” he said.

Police are urging any witnesses to come forward.