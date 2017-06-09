

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A woman charged with aggravated assault when she stabbed her doorman in Rosedale last year was found by a judge to be not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder on Friday.

Ellis Kirkland stabbed the doorman of her condo on Rosedale Valley Boulevard multiple times on March 10, 2016.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Several hours later, around noon, police were called to the Town Inn Suites on Church and Charles streets for reports of a disturbance.

They arrived to find a woman in crisis on a balcony of one of the building’s upper floors.

After swinging onto the balcony from the building’s roof, the woman was brought out of the building by emergency task force officers and taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m., police said.

The doorman has since made a full recovery, police said.

After an agreed statement of facts was read out in court on Friday, all other charges Kirkland was facing, including one count of attempted murder, were withdrawn.

Kirkland is now out on bail pending a hearing by the Ontario Review Board, set to be held within the next 45 days.

The Review Board can order anyone found not criminally responsible to be discharged back into the community subject to appropriate conditions, or can direct someone to be detained in a hospital for continued treatment.