

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One woman is in hospital this morning with serious injuries after police say she crashed into a fence at a Midtown cemetery.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., police say a vehicle was heading northbound on Yonge Street when the driver lost control and struck a tree and a fence at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

A woman, who is believed to be about 30 years old, was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are investigating speed and alcohol as possible factors in the crash.

Investigators are still on scene.