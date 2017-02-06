

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 57-year-old woman was hurt in a car crash in Toronto.

The Special Investigations Unit says police tried to pull over a car around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday but the car fled.

The SIU says the car then struck another vehicle, injuring a female passenger.

The agency says the woman suffered an upper body injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The SIU is asking anyone with information or video footage of the incident to come forward.