

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A woman believed to be in her 50s is dead after a crash in North York on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place in the area of Steeles Avenue and Keele Street at around 10 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics said a man also believed to be in his 50s was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition following the crash.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.