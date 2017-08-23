Woman in hospital after stabbing in North York
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Published Wednesday, August 23, 2017 5:14AM EDT
A woman in her 30s was taken to hospital this morning after a stabbing in North York.
It happened outside on San Romanoway, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue, shortly before 11 p.m.
Police say a female victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
One person was taken into custody and is facing several charges, investigators say.