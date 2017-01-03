

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One woman has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Woburn this morning.

It happened at around 5 a.m. near Scarborough Golf Club Rd. and Brimorton Dr.

The woman, paramedics say, suffered a single stab wound to the abdomen and her injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect, who is known to the victim, fled the area in an unknown direction.