A 54-year-old Mississauga woman is dead and two men seriously injured following a multiple-vehicle collision on Wednesday evening in Brampton.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Queen Street and Goreway Drive when two cars collided.

A woman was without vital signs when emergency crews arrived, Peel paramedics told CP24.

She was rushed to hospital where she later died due to her injuries, Peel police Const. Lori Murphy said.

Two other victims were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition. One was from Mississauga and the other from Brampton. There is no word on their ages.

Police say those injured were inside the cars at the time of the collision. They have not specified if the woman killed was driving or a passenger inside one of the vehicles.

The Major Collision’s Bureau is on scene investigating the fatal crash.

Queen Street is closed in both directions between Sun Pac Boulevard and McVean Drive. All lanes of Goreway Drive are closed from Exchange to Deerhurst drives.

It is expected to be closed for several hours.