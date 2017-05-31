

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A woman is dead and two other people seriously injured following a multiple-vehicle collision on Wednesday evening in Brampton.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Queen Street and Goreway Drive when two cars collided.

A woman was without vital signs when emergency crews arrived, Peel paramedics told CP24.

She was rushed to hospital where she later died due to her injuries, police said.

Two other victims were taken to hospital with minor injuries. There is no word on their age or gender.

The Major Collision’s Bureau was called in to investigate the fatal crash.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.