

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A female driver has died in hospital following a crash involving a moped and SUV in Caledonia on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Haldibrook Road near Miles Road.

Ontario Provincial Police say the woman driving the moped was travelling eastbound on Haldibrook Road when it was struck by a SUV, travelling in the same direction.

She was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where she later died due to her injuries.

The other driver was not injured, according to OPP.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the crash. So far no charges have been laid.

Haldibrook Road is expected to remain closed between McClung Road and Tyneside Road for several hours.