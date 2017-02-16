

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A woman has been pronounced dead after she was assaulted inside a high-rise apartment building in the city’s east end on Thursday morning.

Police were called to a 10th floor unit at a building on Dawes Road near St. Clair Avenue at around 8:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim without vital signs. She was then pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

According to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, one person has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Douglas-Cook said that the incident was first reported to police as an assault, possibly involving roommates.

Det. Sgt. Tim Gallant was, however, unable to confirm that detail when questioned by CP24 on Thursday afternoon.

“At this point it is too early in investigation to give any of that information pending the notification of next-of-kin,” he said.

Gallant would not provide information about a potential cause of death, other than to say that the victim had “obvious injuries.”

He said that paramedics did attempt CPR but were unable to revive the victim, who was pronounced on scene.

Speaking with CP24 at the building on Thursday morning, a friend described the victim as a “great person” who “loved to be around people” but who also had her struggles.

“She caused drama sometimes. She likes to cause problems, fight with them all that stuff,” Kaitlyn Cowan said.

Homicide detectives say they expect to provide an update at 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. today.

This is the city’s 10th homicide of 2017.