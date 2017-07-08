

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel police say they are searching for two suspects after a woman was robbed at knifepoint in a park in Mississauga on Friday afternoon.

Police say a 49-year-old woman was walking in Brandon Gate Park near Morningstar and Goreway drives at around 3 p.m. when she was approached by two males.

It is alleged that one of the males placed a knife to the woman’s throat and demanded that she hand over her purse. The victim then complied and both males fled on foot.

The victim did no sustain any injuries in the robbery.

The suspect with the knife is described as black, in his 20s and about five-foot-four to five-foot-five. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jeans.

The second suspect is described as black and in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and jeans.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 2133.