Woman rushed to hospital after being struck in Dorset Park
Police respond after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Ellesmere Road and Mondeo Drive in Scarborough. (Courtney Heels /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 8, 2017 8:02PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 8, 2017 8:08PM EST
A woman has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s Dorset Park neighbourhood Sunday night.
The collision happened at around 6:30 p.m. at Ellesmere Road and Mondeo Drive.
Local roads have been closed as police investigate the incident.