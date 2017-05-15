

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman has been rushed to hospital after being pulled from a two-alarm house fire in Brampton.

The fire broke out at a semi-detached home on Mount Fuji Crescent, in the area of Airport and Castlemore roads, at around 11:15 a.m.

Crews arrived to find smoke throughout the home and visible flames.

“Crews experienced heavy smoke and flame,” Platoon Chief Ed Davis told reporters. “They had trouble getting into the home because of the high smoke and the high heat conditions. However when they did get in they found one patient on the basement stairs. She was brought out and transferred to paramedics.”

The woman was without vital signs after being pulled from the home, a spokesperson with Peel Regional Paramedic Services said. However paramedics were able to revive her before rushing her to hospital.

Davis said the fire appears to have started in the basement and spread throughout the home, though the cause is not yet clear.

“Crews are currently on scene just checking for hot spots, checking for ventilation, smoke removal and checking for fire extension,” Davis said.

While the attached home sustained some smoke damage, the fire did not extend into the second building, he said.

One firefighter sustained a minor knee injury battling the fire and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The Office of the Fire Marshall has been notified, Davis said.

Mount Fuji Crescent has been closed to traffic because of the fire.