Woman rushed to hospital after serious collision on DVP
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, March 5, 2017 10:59PM EST
Last Updated Monday, March 6, 2017 5:04AM EST
A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle slammed into a median on the Don Valley Parkway.
Police said the collision happened near Don Mills Road at around 10:30 p.m. Reports from the scene indicate the vehicle sustained extensive damage.
Toronto Paramedic Services said a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The northbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway were closed at Eglinton Avenue due to the collision but all lanes have since reopened.