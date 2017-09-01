

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An 18-year-old woman was rushed to hospital after a shooting outside a restaurant near Pearson International Airport early Friday morning.

Police say that the woman was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the parking lot outside Zet's Restaurant on Airport Road at around 12:55 a.m. when another vehicle pulled up alongside her and opened fire.

The woman sustained at least one gunshot wound as a result of the shooting and was rushed to hospital in critical condition, though her injuries were subsequently downgraded to serious but non-life threatening.

Police are looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting. Both are described as black men in their 20s. One of them was wearing a black Nike hoodie and blue jeans while the other one was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

Meanwhile, the circumstances that led up to the shooting remain unclear, though police say that it is possible that the woman was involved in a minor altercation inside the restaurant prior to being shot.

Police also say that several witnesses were at the 24/7 restaurant at the time and are cooperating with their investigation.