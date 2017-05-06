

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire at a residence in Leslieville early Saturday morning.

The blaze began at the home on Prust Avenue near Gerrard Street and Greenwood Avenue at around 2 a.m. and was knocked down about 25 minutes later.

Toronto Fire Services says that the victim was found on the stairs on the second floor.

The nature of her injuries are not immediately clear.

Toronto Fire Services says a cat also perished in the fire.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall is on scene and will be launching a full investigation.

According to Toronto Fire Services, the home was split into separate apartment units.