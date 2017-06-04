Woman rushed to trauma centre after crash in North Toronto
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 4, 2017 2:14PM EDT
A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries following a collision in North Toronto.
It occurred near Bayview Avenue and Soudan Avenue at around 1:15 p.m.
Paramedics say a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital for treatment.
Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.