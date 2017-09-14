

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of a woman found in the Toronto’s east end.

The homicide took place Wednesday afternoon inside a home near Village Greenway and Parkway Forest Drive area, near Fairview Mall.

Police say when they arrived at the scene around 4:40 p.m., the victim was found on the floor without vital signs and suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have chosen to withhold her identity for now.

A suspect identified as Yeshudyan Ragbir is facing a first-degree murder charge.