

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman in her 20s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck and dragged by a truck a downtown.

It happened at the intersection of Bay and College streets at around 5:45 p.m.

Toronto police say a vehicle towing a large trailer struck the woman and dragged her through the intersection.

Toronto Paramedic Services arrived and transported the woman to a downtown trauma centre in serious condition. Police said she was responsive when she was transported.

The southbound lanes of Bay Street have been closed at College Street as police investigate the collision.