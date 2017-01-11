

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





A woman has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on the border of North York Wednesday night.

It happened at Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue at around 8:45 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear.

The pedestrian, believed to be in her 20s, was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Jane Street has been closed in both directions in the area as the investigation continues.