Woman seriously injured after stabbing in east end
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 8, 2017 7:44PM EDT
A woman in her 20s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after reports of a stabbing in the city’s east end.
It happened in the area of Wellesley and Bleecker streets at around 5:20 p.m.
Toronto police said a woman was found in a building and a suspect had fled.
Toronto Paramedic Services said the woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police said a short time later that one person is in custody and a weapon has been recovered in connection with the incident.