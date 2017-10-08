

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman in her 20s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after reports of a stabbing in the city’s east end.

It happened in the area of Wellesley and Bleecker streets at around 5:20 p.m.

Toronto police said a woman was found in a building and a suspect had fled.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said a short time later that one person is in custody and a weapon has been recovered in connection with the incident.