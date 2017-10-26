Woman seriously injured after stabbing in Scarborough’s Birch Cliff neighbourhood
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 6:48AM EDT
A woman has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in Scarborough’s Birch Cliff neighbourhood.
It happened at around 6 a.m. on Glen Everest Road, near Kingston and Birchmount roads.
Paramedics say a woman in her 20s sustained serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
One person is in custody in connection with the incident, police confirm.