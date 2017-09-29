Woman seriously injured in Mississauga collision
Peel police respond to a collision near South Sheridan Way and Southdown Road Friday September 29, 2017.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 29, 2017 7:25AM EDT
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an overnight collision in Mississauga.
It happened at around midnight near South Sheridan Way and Southdown Road, Peel Regional Police said.
Peel Paramedic Services said the collision involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle.
Police said a female driver was taken to a trauma centre following the collision. Paramedics described her injuries as serious.
Erin Mills Parkway was closed from the QEW to Truscott Drive following the collision, but the road has since reopened.