

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an overnight collision in Mississauga.

It happened at around midnight near South Sheridan Way and Southdown Road, Peel Regional Police said.

Peel Paramedic Services said the collision involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle.

Police said a female driver was taken to a trauma centre following the collision. Paramedics described her injuries as serious.

Erin Mills Parkway was closed from the QEW to Truscott Drive following the collision, but the road has since reopened.