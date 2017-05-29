

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Riverdale this morning.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the area of Jones and Boultbee avenues, near Gerrard Street.

Paramedics say the victim, who is believed to be in her 20s, has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, police say the victim was conscious and breathing.

Cosnt. Victor Kwong told CP24 it appears the male suspect fled the scene.

The victim and the suspect may have known one another, but police say the nature of their relationship is unclear at this time.