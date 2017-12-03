

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman in her 20s has been seriously injured after a vehicle rollover in the St. James Town area.

The rollover happened at around 1:30 p.m. at Sherbourne and Bloor streets.

A woman believed to be in her 20s was in serious condition following the rollover, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

No other injuries were reported.

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.