

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman aboard a westbound subway train on Line 2 and later followed by her attacker last month.

Investigators say that on June 28 at 6:10 a.m., a woman was riding on a subway train heading westbound on Line 2.

As the train arrived at Royal York Station, a male suspect boarded the train and sat next to the woman.

Police allege the man then sexually assaulted the woman.

The woman got off the train at Kipling Station and police allege the man followed closely behind her as she left the station.

The woman then began walking faster and told the suspect that she would call police if he continued to follow her.

The man stopped following her and was last seen walking back inside the subway station.

He is described as a brown skinned male, standing five-feet-seven inches tall, with a thin build. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, camouflage shorts, light coloured socks and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2200, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).