

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police are seeking a suspect after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted inside Union Station on Tuesday night.

Police say that at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday, a woman was in the York Concourse portion of Union Station when she was approached by a man.

He allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a white male between 23 and 26 years-old. He stands five-feet-nine inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with a beard.

He was last seen wearing a black Toronto Raptors t-shirt, black baseball hat, green pants and black running shoes.

A photo of the suspect was released by police on Wednesday.