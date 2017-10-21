

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a woman has serious but non-life threatening injuries after what appears to have been a random stabbing in the city’s Lawrence Park neighbourhood.

Police say that they were notified at around noon after the victim made her own way to hospital.

According to Const. David Hopkinson, officers have since located evidence of the stabbing scene near Dinnick and Weybourne crescents, which is just southeast of Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Hopkinson says that the victim reported the incident as a random attack by an unknown assailant when she first called police.

Hopkinson said that police have been unable to interview the woman as she is currently being treated in hospital.

A source confirms to CP24 that the woman is 19-years-old. She was taken to hospital by a man who happened to be driving in the area at the time, police say.

Police later described the suspect as a white male in his 20s, with a thin moustache, standing five-feet-seven to five-feet-eight inches tall, with a thin build. He has scruffy hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.