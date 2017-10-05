

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One woman was killed and a man was seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Yonge and Lawrence neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

It happened at around 3:30 a.m. near Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 that a man and a woman were attempting to cross the road to get into a waiting cab when they were struck by a southbound vehicle.

Paramedics say the female pedestrian, who is believed to be 21 years old, was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries but was later pronounced dead.

The male pedestrian, who is also believed to be 21, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He is listed in stable condition.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained on the scene, Toronto police confirm.

Yonge Street was closed from Lawrence Avenue to Wanless Avenue for several hours for the police investigation.