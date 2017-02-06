

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say one woman is in hospital this morning after she was struck by a bottle at a bar in Brampton.

It happened at around 3:40 a.m. at 52nd Street Tap & Grill, located near Kennedy Road and Queen Street.

The victim, who is believed to be a woman in her 40s, suffered a cut to the back.

She was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition, paramedics say.

It is unclear if she was stuck by the bottle inside the bar or out on the street.

Police are currently on scene investigating and officers say they have not yet arrested a suspect.