Woman struck by vehicle in Dorset Park critically injured
File photo of an ambulance.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, December 2, 2017 6:35AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 2, 2017 6:55AM EST
A woman struck by a vehicle in Dorset Park early Saturday morning sustained life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.
The incident occurred near Birchmount Road and Merryfield Drive.
The age of the pedestrian has not yet been released.
Police have not said if the driver will face charges.
Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.