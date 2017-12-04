Woman struck by vehicle in Dorset Park dies in hospital
One woman sustained life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Dorset Park.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, December 4, 2017 5:10AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 4, 2017 5:11AM EST
A woman struck by a vehicle in Dorset Park on Friday night has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.
The incident occurred near Birchmount Road and Merryfield Drive late Friday night.
Police say the woman, who is believed to be in her 60s, was struck while attempting to cross the road.
She was rushed to hospital in critical condition but on Monday morning, police confirmed that the woman had died.
No charges have been laid in connection with the collision.