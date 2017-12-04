

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman struck by a vehicle in Dorset Park on Friday night has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.

The incident occurred near Birchmount Road and Merryfield Drive late Friday night.

Police say the woman, who is believed to be in her 60s, was struck while attempting to cross the road.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition but on Monday morning, police confirmed that the woman had died.

No charges have been laid in connection with the collision.