

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An elderly woman who was struck by a vehicle in the city’s St. Lawrence Market neighbourhood has suffered life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics confirm.

The incident occurred near Lower Sherbourne Street and The Esplanade shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Paramedics told CP24 that the woman, who is believed to be in her 70s, has been rushed to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Lower Sherbourne Street are closed between Front Street and Lake Shore Boulevard as police investigate.