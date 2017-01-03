Woman struck by vehicle in St. Lawrence Market suffers life-threatening injuries: paramedics
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 7:44AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 3, 2017 9:18AM EST
An elderly woman who was struck by a vehicle in the city’s St. Lawrence Market neighbourhood has suffered life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics confirm.
The incident occurred near Lower Sherbourne Street and The Esplanade shortly before 7:30 a.m.
Paramedics told CP24 that the woman, who is believed to be in her 70s, has been rushed to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.
The northbound and southbound lanes of Lower Sherbourne Street are closed between Front Street and Lake Shore Boulevard as police investigate.