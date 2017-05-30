

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman remains in hospital in life-threatening condition this morning after she was struck by a vehicle in Woburn last night.

It happened near Lawrence Avenue and Susan Street at around 7 p.m.

Police initially said the woman, who is believed to be 32 years old, was struck by multiple vehicles but investigators confirmed Monday that only one vehicle was involved in the collision.

She is currently receiving treatment at a Toronto trauma centre.

The vehicle remained on the scene and police have not yet said if any charges will be laid.