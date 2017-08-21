

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman who was struck by a vehicle last week after lying down in the middle of a downtown street has died in hospital, Toronto police confirmed Monday.

The incident occurred at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 15 in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets.

Const. Clint Stibbe previously told CP24 that video surveillance footage from the area showed a 45-year-old woman walking out onto the street and for unknown reasons, lying down in the middle of the roadway.

Stibbe said a light-coloured van came along and managed to steer around her but a second vehicle, an eastbound SUV, struck the woman and left the scene.

Stibbe added that it is possible that the driver of the vehicle that struck the woman did not know they hit somebody.

The woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition and police confirmed Monday that she died in hospital on Thursday.

Police have not yet identified the driver of the van or the SUV.

“Police are requesting anyone who was in the area at approximately 4:05 a.m., and who was driving either of these vehicles, to contact police,” investigators said in a news release issued Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).